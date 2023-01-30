First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SoFi Technologies worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.38.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

