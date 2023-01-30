First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

