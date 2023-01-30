First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 893.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,640 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 5,184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

