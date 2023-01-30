First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 76.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graco Stock Performance

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $67.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $75.45.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.