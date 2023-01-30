First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,339 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

