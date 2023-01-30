First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 304,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,373.3 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCXXF stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

