First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $290.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.