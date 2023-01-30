First Busey Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Busey in a report released on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

First Busey Stock Up 1.4 %

First Busey Increases Dividend

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $61,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $61,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,652.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $175,444. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Busey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also

