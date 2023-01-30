Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

ESS opened at $223.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.51. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

