Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 7.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $416.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $71,238.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,095,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 70,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

