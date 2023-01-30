Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amarin Co. plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amarin in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMRN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.85 on Monday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $747.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.93 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amarin by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Amarin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 40.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

