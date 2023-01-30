Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.76 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

