Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Up 36.5% in January

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $265,628 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 376.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DCO opened at $56.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

