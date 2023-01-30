DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DoorDash by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $3,799,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DoorDash by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 94,538 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

