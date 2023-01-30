Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 23.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XII LP boosted its stake in shares of Digital Brands Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 132,830 shares during the period.

DBGI stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.81. Digital Brands Group has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $208.00.

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

