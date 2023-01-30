Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Update

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the December 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 2,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $58,475 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 33.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 112.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 49.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

Shares of DLA stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

