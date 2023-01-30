Creative Planning Sells 1,182 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Plug Power to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.