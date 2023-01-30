Contrasting Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silo Pharma and Allbirds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Allbirds 0 7 6 0 2.46

Allbirds has a consensus price target of $7.15, suggesting a potential upside of 154.59%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $70,000.00 114.83 $3.90 million N/A N/A Allbirds $277.47 million 1.51 -$45.37 million ($0.61) -4.61

This table compares Silo Pharma and Allbirds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Silo Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allbirds.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silo Pharma and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -4,622.68% -35.46% -31.26% Allbirds -27.97% -19.91% -16.36%

Summary

Allbirds beats Silo Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma, Inc. is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs. The company was founded by Eric Weisblum on July 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

