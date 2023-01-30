Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLINR opened at $0.14 on Monday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLINR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.