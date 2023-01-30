BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 38.6% in January

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 10,779.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 27.5% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 531,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,463 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.93%.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
