BOK Financial Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

BOKF opened at $99.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.28. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,038.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $212,205.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,038.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

