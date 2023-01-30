Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEAF opened at $16.22 on Monday. Bénéteau has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

