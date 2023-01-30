Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in January

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,890,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 38,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $2.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($1.29). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 184.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 43,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

