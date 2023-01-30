Barclays PLC Buys 7,885 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Insperity worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insperity Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $108.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.71 and its 200-day moving average is $111.21. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Articles

