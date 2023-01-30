Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.27 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

