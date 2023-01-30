Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Copco in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlas Copco’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.51.

About Atlas Copco

ATLKY stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

