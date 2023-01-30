AMG National Trust Bank Buys 18,257 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.75.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.