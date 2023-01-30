Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,500 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 485,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

