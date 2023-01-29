Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Trading Up 6%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.63. Approximately 26,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 497,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 21.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$261.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

