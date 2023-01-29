Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Gap Up to $74.69

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.69, but opened at $76.59. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 458 shares changing hands.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.12). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. Analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tompkins Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $129,477.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,758.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,579,000 after buying an additional 46,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

