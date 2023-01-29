Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.63

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 43360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $201.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 469,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224,837 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

