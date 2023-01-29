Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 115,314 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,773.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,314 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

