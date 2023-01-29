Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 105,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 52,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Stelmine Canada Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$15.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.
Stelmine Canada Company Profile
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Stelmine Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelmine Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.