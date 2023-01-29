SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $77.27, but opened at $78.96. SouthState shares last traded at $78.52, with a volume of 13,213 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

SouthState Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,884 shares of company stock worth $1,067,557. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after buying an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

