Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Gap Up to $35.79

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.79, but opened at $36.67. Southside Bancshares shares last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 4,940 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75.

Southside Bancshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

