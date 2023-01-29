South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Gap Up to $27.69

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $29.20. South Plains Financial shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 9,012 shares.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $478.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,668,787 shares in the company, valued at $48,695,204.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,021,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,695,204.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $131,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,086,159.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,001 shares of company stock worth $1,297,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in South Plains Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.