South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Gap Up to $27.69

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $29.20. South Plains Financial shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 9,012 shares.
South Plains Financial Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $478.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.64.
South Plains Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in South Plains Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About South Plains Financial
South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.
