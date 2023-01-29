Smith Salley & Associates Buys 253,718 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,928.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,718 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in Alphabet by 1,849.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 19,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

