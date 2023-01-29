Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down to $31.79

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $28.05. Sleep Number shares last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 148,057 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $721.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $14,369,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sleep Number by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 370,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 926.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 141,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $5,872,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 601.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.