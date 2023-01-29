SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $21.07

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $21.53. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 86,100 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 204.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

