SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.00. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SIGNA Sports United were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

