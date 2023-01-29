SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.00. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 4.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.