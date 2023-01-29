Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Up to $31.51

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.51, but opened at $32.40. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 153,430 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBCF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after buying an additional 193,486 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,788,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

