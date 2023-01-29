Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €195.00 ($211.96) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($161.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($139.13) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 0.7 %

EPA:SU opened at €147.88 ($160.74) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €130.84. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($82.98).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

