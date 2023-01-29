Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

