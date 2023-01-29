Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 65,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 431,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Romios Gold Resources

In other Romios Gold Resources news, Director Anastasios (Tom) Drivas acquired 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,640,486 shares in the company, valued at C$345,619.44. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,185,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,800.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

