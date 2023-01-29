Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 9,139 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.