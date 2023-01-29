Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 9,139 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
