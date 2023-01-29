Raymond James Trims Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Target Price to C$1.50

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s current price.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lumina Gold stock opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$163.71 million and a PE ratio of -9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.