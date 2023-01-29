Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,237.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.