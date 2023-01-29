Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.58

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $5.52. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 2,268 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

