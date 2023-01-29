Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $22.85. Provident Financial Services shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 30,278 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $137.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $37,528.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $37,528.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 96,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.