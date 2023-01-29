ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $30.91

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $31.55. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 115,541 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.